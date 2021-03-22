African Premier League Cricket Tournament to bat off Thursday in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) will hold the African Premier League Cricket Tournament scheduled to bat off from March 25 to April 10 at the ICC-accredited Ruaraka Sports Club.

The T20 league will comprise of six teams of players selected by the Association from various counties in Kenya.

The teams are Nairobi Lions, Thika Hippos, Eldoret Elephants, Nakuru Leopards, Mombasa Rhinos, and Kisumu Pythons.

After one round of round-robin matches, two semi-finals will be played on April 9 followed by the final the next day (April 10).

A total of 33 matches will be played at the tournament which promises to be an exciting cricket bonanza.

The League will be organized and played as per the international rules set by the International Cricket Council.

NPCA will also appoint all officiating personnel for the League. NPCA is the Affiliate of Cricket Kenya, responsible for cricketing activities in the City of Nairobi.

Kenya has a long history of great performance in Cricket. The sport brought great pride to the country in the late 1990s and subsequent years when Kenya ranked among the best countries in cricket globally.

The African Premier League cricket tournament aims to showcase this local talent to the world of cricket with over 150 million live-streaming global audiences.An Anti-Corruption Team will also be appointed to ensure the integrity of the tournament. They will report directly to the Association.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a comprehensive set of rules and protocols have been laid down by the Association. There shall also be no in-person spectators at the matches. These rules will be followed by all and a close watch will be kept by the officials to ensure no breach of conduct.

Match results and video clips shall be shared daily to the newsroom for your kind editorial consideration. We shall also tag and interact with you online. Please share your preferred address to receive the media content.