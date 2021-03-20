Two controversial moments as Bandari, Wazito share spoils in high octane encounter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – A contested Bandari penalty at the stroke of halftime and a contested handball at the edge of the box which ended up in a Wazito goal were the talking points as the two sides played to a 2-2 high-octane draw in a BetKing Premier League match at Kasarani on Saturday.

Bandari were awarded a penalty after Abdallah Hassan looked to go down easily inside the box, a spot kick which William Wadri scored while in the second half, Wazito were awarded a freekick at the edge of the box after the ball hit Dan Guya on the chest, which Kevin Kimani scored. Wazito FC defender Bernard Ochieng battles for the ball with Bandari’s Umaru Kasumba during their BetKing Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on March 20, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The dockers broke the deadlock at the stroke of halftime when Hassan went down easily as Amos Asembeka cleared the ball and the ref pointed straight to the spot.

In the second half, Wazito came back with vigor and energy to search for the equalizer.

They drew level on the hour mark when Michael Owino slid the ball under keeper Justin Ndikumana’s legs after racing to a Whyvonne Isuza through pass when Bandari cheaply lost the ball.

Six minutes later, Wazito went 2-1 up when Kimani beautifully curled a freekick beyond the wall after Guya’s contested handball at the edge of the box with his hands clearly tucked behind his back. Wazito FC midfielder Fidel Origa vies for the ball with Bandari’s William Wadri during their BetKing Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on March 20, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Bandari gave in a fight and they were almost getting back into the game but Hassan’s execution after controlling Darius Msagha’s cross from the left was weak, keeper Levis Opiyo calmly collecting.

But they were 2-2 up with 11 minutes left on the clock after substitute Benjamin Mosha connected Abdallah’s cross from the right.