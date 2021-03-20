Samuel Njoroge only Kenyan to make the cut as Magical Kenya Open enters second round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Railway Club golfer Samuel Njoroge is the only Kenyan to make the cut as the magical Kenya Open enters the halfway stage at the Karen Country Club on Saturday.

Njoroge who turned pro in last year in October made it to the money bracket with a 2 under par 140 score. He played a round of 3 under yesterday.

“I was relaxed, more than the opening day. It was my second day and I knew the course so I said, today I have to play well. Then on seven, I lost my ball and then on hole 14 I lost a ball again, but I recovered very well,” Njoroge said, reflecting on his second day performance on Friday.

He added; “Those two holes were bothering me but hopefully tomorrow I’ll do well on those holes. I’ve prepared well and I want to play better than today and make my country proud, my sponsors and myself.”

Meanwhile, Kalle Samooja of Finland and Austrian Scott Hend were the overnight leaders of the second day following brilliant displays at the Karen Country Club course.

Samooja with rounds of 65 and 66 is jointly leading the pack on 12 under par 131. Kalle was all smiles after the round and here is what he had to say:

“I got off to a flying start, opening with three birdies, and then I was struggling a little bit to get quality shots. I don’t know why but I played the sixth hole really badly. It was just a bit of back luck from the rough and then a bit unlucky with the second shot, coming back into the bunker and then I struggled with the short game.”

“Then a huge bonus at seven from the front of the green, I don’t know how long it was – 50 metres, maybe more – for an eagle and then a good birdie at the last so I’m really happy with how I finished the round today,” he said.

Bend fired an excellent score of 7 under to move up to the summit.

The third round of the event continues on Saturday at the par 71 course.

Magical Kenya Open leaderboard

Kalle Samooja (FIN) -11

Scott HEND (AUS) -11

3, Connor SYME- (SCO) 10

Dean BURMESTER-10

, Kurt KITAYAMA-9

Calum HILL -9

Justin HARDING (RSA)-9

RAMSAY, Richie -9

Raphaël JACQUELIN -9