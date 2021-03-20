Connect with us

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama vies for the ball with a Comoros player during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

No Wanyama as ‘Ghost’ names squad to tackle Egypt, Togo

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Only 10 foreign based players have been named by head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee with skipper Victor Wanyama missing as Harambee Stars prepares for the final two matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.

Wanyama who recently linked up with his Canadian club Club de Foot Montreal for pre-season has been omitted with Capital Sports understanding this is due to the stringent COVID-19 measures put in place by Canada on arriving guests.

Striker Michael Olunga who missed the games against Comoros due to the same reasons is finally available as the rules are more flexible at his new address in Qatar. Masud Juma who plies his trade with Difaa el Jadida in Morocco has also been included.

The squad will be mostly made up of the local based players who played friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania.

Harambee Stars will take on Egypt under the Kasarani floodlights next Thursday at 7pm before flying out to Lome to take on Togo, four days later.

Stars are placed third in Group G with three points and will need to beat both Egypt and Togo to have any realistic hopes of qualification.

Egypt and Comoros lead the group with eight points each while Togo are bottom with just a point off their 1-1 draw with Harambee Stars in Nairobi.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielder

Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)

