Fourteen-man Kabras crush Quins, MMUST stun Mwamba, KCB beat Blad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Despite playing 60 minutes with 14 men, Kabras Sugar built on a 19-5 half time lead to crush hosts Kenya Harlequin 43-5 in Kenya Cup match day four action at the RFUEA Ground.

George Nyambua opened the scoring for Kabras with a seventh minute try, Ntubeni Dukisa making no mistake with the conversion as Kabras led 7-0.

They would be reduced to 14 men minutes later, Derrick Ashiundu red carded for tackling Boniface Ochieng in the air.

Quins tried to get back in the game, Roxy Suchi going over on 17 minutes for a 7-5 score but Kabras responded through Alfred Orege’s try, Dukisa converting for a 14-5 lead before former Quins man Felix Ayange went over the chalk, Kabras taking the 19-5 lead into the break.

The second half was all Kabras, Dukisa converting Brian Tanga’s try for a 26-5 score before Ayange landed his brace, the scores reading 31-5.

Aaron Adhanja then went over, Dukisa sure with the twos as Kabras led 38-5 before Walter Okoth scored for the 43-5 full time score.

Blakblad 19 – KCB 32 KCB’s Nick Ongeri charges past the Blakblad defense during their Kenya Cup match at teh KCB Sports Club on March 20, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

KCB bagged their third consecutive victory beating Kenyatta University’s Blakblad 32-19 in the early kick-off match played at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

They scored four tries, three conversions, and two penalties to secure their bonus-point win while Blakblad landed three tries with two being converted successfully.

Mwamba 6 Masinde Muliro 12 Mwamba’s Jimmy Mwembe is brought down by MMUST’s Austin Amukoa during their Kenya Cup clash at the KCB Sports Club on March 20, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Masinde Muliro’s Kevin Abuga was first on the match sheet as he landed the first of two MMUST tries in the seventh minute to give the guests an early 5-0 lead but the conversion was unsuccessful.

The students held on to this lead for 30 minutes before their infringement presented Mwamba with an opportunity to narrow the gap which they did as Brian Kivasia sliced the posts. Scoreboard reading Mwamba 3 – MMUST 5.

With a minute left to the break, MMUST’s Lameck Ambeta scored the second try with John Bahati adding the extras. Half-time scores reading 3-12.

In the second half, MMUST defense wall was impenetrable as Mwamba was unable to score any try. However, another infringement by MMUST resulted in Mwamba adding three more points to their tally off Charles Kuka’s boot.

MMUST did not score any points in the second half but holding on to their six-point lead secured their first victory in the Kenya Cup.

–Courtesy KRU