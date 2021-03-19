Team Kenya gets two more boxers in Olympics squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that two more boxers have been added into the Kenyan Team for the Tokyo Olympics, based on the Boxing Task Force (BTF) rankings.

Heavyweight division boxer Elly Ajowi and welter division pugilist Elizabeth Akinyi have both been cleared by the IOC who have duly informed the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

The two have accrued enough points from the Quota system to earn them a place in Tokyo, a huge reprieve especially after the Repechage qualifiers which had been scheduled for Paris were cancelled due to the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very delighted as a team to have two more boxers in the team. Our minimum target was to have four boxers going to Tokyo and we have achieved that. I think this will give us a better chance of fighting for a medal,” Hit Squad head coach Musa Benjamin Stated.

Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare had already booked their slots for Tokyo after progressing from the Senegal African qualification tournament last year.

The team is scheduled to leave for DR Congo on Saturday morning ahead of the Africa Zone Three Championship which Musa hopes will help the team prepare better for the Olympics.

“We have not competed since Senegal last March and this tournament will give us a good chance to gauge ourselves and at least compare ourselves in a competitive field ahead of the Olympics. It will also help pur boxers put their focus sharper for Tokyo,” coach Benjamin stated.