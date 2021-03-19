Connect with us

Nicholas Kipkurui is unveiled by City Stars owner Jonathan Jackson. PHOTO/City Stars

Football

Free agent Kipkurui lands at City Stars after leaving troubled Gor

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Nairobi City Stars have signed striker Nicholas Kipkurui from Gor Mahia on an 18-month contract with the former Zoo Kericho man having ditched reigning champions Gor Mahia over financial issues.

Kipkurui terminated his contract with Gor during the mid-season transfer window and entered into a pre-contract agreement with City Stars to allow him sign for the club as a free agent despite the transfer window being closed.

“After a successful and bitter-sweet two-and-a-half-year journey, my time at Gor Mahia has come to an end. It was not an easy decision to make but it has been necessitated wholly by the need to make ends meet and take care of my family,” Kipkurui said in a statement posted on his socials as he officially announced his departure from Gor.

The striker has been an efficient servant at K’Ogalo since joining from Zoo Kericho, but this season, he has been on and off the team due to issues of unpaid salaries and allowances.

At City Stars, he now hopes to finally settle his mind down and give his best for the team.

  • Nicholas Kipkurui is unveiled by City Stars owner Jonathan Jackson. PHOTO/City Stars

“I am so excited to join Nairobi City Stars and I can’t wait to start my journey with them. I had several offers from teams within and outside Kenya but it is City Stars that appealed to me most because of their structure and project for the team,”

“City Stars is one of the best-managed clubs in East Africa and I am looking forward to helping the team by assisting and scoring many goals, and most importantly winning titles. I am an ambitious player and joining an ambitious club is a perfect match for me. I know it will be tough but I am ready to work and help the team,” the striker stated.

His arrival will be a welcome boost for head coach Sanjin Alagic whose side has been struggling for goals this season.

He becomes the third addition to the club in the mid-season transfer window with left back Bolton Omwenga having arrived from Biashara United while right back Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu rejoined the side on loan from Wazito.

Kipkurui who will don jersey number 17 at City Stars might make his debut on Saturday when the club takes on league leaders Tusker FC at the Utalii Complex.

