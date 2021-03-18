Snow’s burning desire to earn European Tour card as Magical Kenya Open tees-off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Greg Snow, Kenya’s greatest golfer of his generation, has a burning desire to explore the European Tour world with verve and vigor after being boosted by Vision 2030 financially.

His plan for the next few years is to earn a card on the European Tour or at least a Challenge Tour card which will enable him okay competitively.

With the iconic Magical Kenya Open here with us again, the Muthaiga Golf Club pro feels more mature now.

Snow settled for second spot on the 2020-21 Safari Tour log behind Dismas Indiza, his dream is to upgrade from Safari Tour and get a Tour card that allows him to every event where he can pick and choose his schedule.

“That has always been my goal, to be on a Tour like that, and to be able to pick the tournaments I want,” Snow said.

Being a member of the 12-man Team Kenya, Snow is grateful for Vision 2030 timely sponsorship.

“It’s a good motivation (from Vision 2030), goes a long way in supporting the pros in both European Tour events. We have two good solid weeks ahead of us, we’ve played the course at Karen a few weeks ago. Conditions might change depending on the weather. But all in all, it’s going to be an advantage for Kenyans knowing the golf course,” Snow said.

For Snow, it’s been an up and down journey especially after winning in Limuru last year.

“This year has seen its ups and down a bit of consistency, my best was second in Mombasa. But other than that, I can say I have been working on what I need to improve on: what I felt I wasn’t doing right in preparation for the next two events.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We just have to play consistent good golf for the next four rounds and if it stays windy, scores are going to be difficult. It’s great to have two back-to-back events of the European Tour especially for local players we got two chances to savour. I’m looking forward the next two weeks.”

Snow started playing at the age of six with a little set of La Jolla clubs. “Every Sunday morning, I would golf with my dad and brother. I wasn’t allowed to play from the men’s tees with them and they would play with my uncles, but I used to enjoy it because I’d play behind them with a caddie, who would give me incentives like hitting the green for a chocolate. I remember the day I started playing from the men’s tees was when I really started to love golf.”

In recent years he has established himself as one of the most promising golfers to emerge from Kenya.

The highlight of an impressive amateur career came in 2006 when, as a 16-year-old, he became the youngest player in history to represent Kenya’s National Men’s Team. He also represented Kenya at the 2008 Ernie Els World Invitational, held at Fancourt, in South Africa.