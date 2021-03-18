Lucky Boda Boda rider wheels away with Odibets Jackpot millions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Boda Boda operator John Ngumi is the latest millionaire in town after winning Ksh2,164,000 in the Odibets jackpot, the 42-year old having placed his bet on the Odibets betting site and ridinghis luck to claim his millions.

“I had earlier placed my bet on the Odibets platform as it was the norm for me but had never tried the weekly jackpot that they recently introduced. On analyzing the games I decided to place my bet and was later surprised to receive a phone call from Odibets that I had won,” said an elated Ngumi.

The 41-year old mentioned that he would venture into business with his winnings and also better the livelihood of his family.

He correctly predicted 15 match outcomes out of the possible 17 narrowly missing the Sh105,000,000 grand prize but was lucky to win the Sh2.1 million bonus.

Early this year, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Sh105,000,000. Through the jackpot, Odibets has allowed betting fanatics to win big after correctly predicting 17 matches.

To take part and have a chance to win the jackpot, one must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Sh95 in their account.

If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, then you automatically become the lucky winner of the Sh105,000,000 Mega Jackpot.

Consolation prizes are also awarded for correctly predicting 16, 15,14, 13 or 12 match results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To add the icing on the cake, Odibets rewards punters who lose all the games (0 out 17) after participating in the weekly jackpot.