Absa Kenya to support local charities through the Birdies for Good initiative at European Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Absa Bank Kenya on Thursday announced that it will be supporting deserving causes through the Birdies for Good initiative during the 2021 Magical Kenya Open which kicked off today and the Kenya Savannah Classic at the Karen Country Club.

The idea behind this initiative is that for both tournaments, every birdie scored will earn Kes1000 from Absa and the funds will go towards a deserving local community cause in response to challenges caused by the pandemic.

Speaking about this initiative, Absa Kenya Marketing and Corporate Relations Director, Caroline Ndungu said;

“We are deliberate about being a force for good and a brand whose heart beats for the communities in which we operate. As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are committed to spending Kes5 million to support community-based initiatives in response to challenges caused by the COVID -19 pandemic.”

“As a build up to this and as part of our sponsorship to the Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic, we are looking for 2000 birdies during the two tournaments. For each birdie, we will contribute Kes1000. The funds will go towards a deserving local community cause from our Wall of Possibilities, demonstrating our commitment to be one with the communities in which we operate.”

In appreciation of this gesture, Kenya Open Golf Limited Tournament Director, Patrick Obath said that the initiative is a welcome move given the tough times posed by the pandemic.

“Absa has always been a pivotal partner in this tournament over the years and we are really excited about the Birdies for Good initiative. It has always been our endeavor to impact lives beyond the tournament and this initiative strongly speaks to this commitment. It’s now over to the pros to bring their A-game to the tournament and be part of impacting our community through their scores,” said Obath.

Absa is the official banking partner of the Magical Kenya Open and the presenting sponsor of the Kenya Savanna Classic.