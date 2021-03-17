Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Peter Mwaura in a past event.

Golf

KCB Bank Kenya sponsors Ruiru Chairman’s Prize 2020

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Saturday’s Ruiru Sports Club Chairman’s Prize has attracted a large field of over 200 golfers.

Among them are Jessy Ndegwa playing off handicap 15, Chris Andrea playing off scratch and Handicap 3 Ben Omondi.

A sizable chunk of ladies has also been enlisted, sure to spice up the ocassion being observed courtesy of outgoing Club Chairman Peter Mwaura.

Irene Wamoro, Catherine Wambui and Catherine Gitonga are among the top ladies lined up for action.

Junior players are also expected to grace the event traditionally used to mark the end of a term for the chairman.

 

  • KCB Corporate Affairs Manager, Peter K Mwaura in action.

KCB Bank Kenya are the title sponsors with support sponsors being Extra Dimensions, Integrated Events Company, Tropical Brands with their new Maya Drink, Johnnie Walker, the friends of the Chairman and Crown Paints.

Asked about course conditions, Mwaura explained: “The course is currently in lush green excellent condition what with the ongoing rains and improvements. We will not harden the course as the last two Saturdays which featured the Lady Captain Prize and Captain Prize have been a lesson for the golfers.”

 There was a caddie’s event on Monday where 80 played as a curtain raiser of the Chairman’s Prize. This was sponsored by Extra Dimensions, an Integrated Events Company owned by Wambui Njoora.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There will be a curtain raiser on Thursday, where 170 players are expected to play. This will be sponsored by Oxygene Communications Limited.

There will also be a pro completions where at least 8 local professionals.

 

Mwaura who was elected Chairman in July after serving as Captain for two years says focus

Mwaura said: “Navigating through the impact of COVID has been the main thing”.

“We have focused on course improvements and stabilizing the new irrigation system installed last year. Acquisition of new and modern course machinery has also been key to our success as well as driving excellent membership experience.”

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: KCB Bank Kenya sponsors Ruiru Chairman’s Prize 2020 – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved