KCB Bank Kenya sponsors Ruiru Chairman’s Prize 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Saturday’s Ruiru Sports Club Chairman’s Prize has attracted a large field of over 200 golfers.

Among them are Jessy Ndegwa playing off handicap 15, Chris Andrea playing off scratch and Handicap 3 Ben Omondi.

A sizable chunk of ladies has also been enlisted, sure to spice up the ocassion being observed courtesy of outgoing Club Chairman Peter Mwaura.

Irene Wamoro, Catherine Wambui and Catherine Gitonga are among the top ladies lined up for action.

Junior players are also expected to grace the event traditionally used to mark the end of a term for the chairman.

KCB Corporate Affairs Manager, Peter K Mwaura in action.

KCB Bank Kenya are the title sponsors with support sponsors being Extra Dimensions, Integrated Events Company, Tropical Brands with their new Maya Drink, Johnnie Walker, the friends of the Chairman and Crown Paints.

Asked about course conditions, Mwaura explained: “The course is currently in lush green excellent condition what with the ongoing rains and improvements. We will not harden the course as the last two Saturdays which featured the Lady Captain Prize and Captain Prize have been a lesson for the golfers.”

There was a caddie’s event on Monday where 80 played as a curtain raiser of the Chairman’s Prize. This was sponsored by Extra Dimensions, an Integrated Events Company owned by Wambui Njoora.”

There will be a curtain raiser on Thursday, where 170 players are expected to play. This will be sponsored by Oxygene Communications Limited.

There will also be a pro completions where at least 8 local professionals.

Mwaura who was elected Chairman in July after serving as Captain for two years says focus

Mwaura said: “Navigating through the impact of COVID has been the main thing”.

“We have focused on course improvements and stabilizing the new irrigation system installed last year. Acquisition of new and modern course machinery has also been key to our success as well as driving excellent membership experience.”