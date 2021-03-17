Connect with us

Sports CS Amina during a past function

Cricket

CS Amina forms Normalization Committee to run Cricket Kenya

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has formed a normalization committee to run Cricket Kenya for the next six months, with their mandate including amending the constitution and organizing elections.

The Committee will be chaired by retired judge Hon. Lady Justice (Rtd.) Joyce Aluoch and will also include another retired member of the bench Hon. Justice (Rtd.) Alnashir Visram.

Also part of the Committee is Jane Muigai-Kampuis, Morris Aluanga and Dr. Walter Ongeti.

The CS has also named Deputy Sports Commissioner Jaxon Indakwa, Deputy Chief State Counsel Rizpha Mukonyo, Mercy Okiro, a sports lawyer and arbitrator, and Caroline Kariuki, the acting Deputy Sports Commissioner into the secretariat.

According to the roadmap from the Ministry, the Committee should organize for elections between July 7-9 while the new office bearers should be handed over power and an exit report sent to the Ministry by early August.

The team has been given a six-point agenda. This includes;

-Co-ordinate the finalisation of the Draft Constitution and ensure its validation in line with the requirements of the Sports Act 2013 and the ICC Statutes;

-Ensure smooth running of Cricket Kenya’s operations including team preparations for local and international events;

-Co-ordinate and facilitate the compliance of Cricket Kenya to the ICC requirements;

-Facilitate the elections of new officials as per the validated Constitution;

-Hand over Cricket Kenya to newly elected officials after a successful election;

-Recommend to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage long lasting solutions to the problems facing Cricket Kenya.

Cricket Kenya has been tarnished with increased leadership squabbles over the years and Amina’s indulgence is set to bring some sort of order to the game that once propelled Kenya to the top of the world when the team reached the semis of the World Cup in 2003.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reached out to the Kenyan Government to intervene as a last resort after efforts to intervene in the issues within Cricket Kenya failed.

In July 2018, ICC issued a Suspension Notice to Kenya following glaring governance lapses within Cricket Kenya and non-compliance with ICC Membership criteria.

Internal disagreements within Cricket Kenya culminating in Court proceedings hampered the implementation of the Guidelines provided by the Registrar and the Orders emanating from High Court Consent Order dated 22nd May 2019 prompting

According to CS Amina, Cricket Kenya has forfeited a total of 1.3 million USD in ICC Grants in 2019 and 2020 and caused the ICC to withhold a further $250,000 worth of grants in 2020.

