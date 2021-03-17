Chinhoi, Kasozi, Odoh ready to rumble as Africans seek Magical Kenya Open success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – As home players line up 12 pros and five amateurs for the European Tour Magical Kenya Open that tees-off on Thursday at the Karen Country Club, regional players will also resume the hunt for the elusive title.

Sigona resident pro CJ Wangai and Great Rift’s Jastas Madoya will be the first Kenyans off the tee.

Madoya, who won his home Safari Tour at Great Rift course will tee it up from the 1st tee at 7:10am in the company of German Kieffer Maximilian and Jonathan Caldwell of Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Wangai will take off from the 10th tee at the same time along with Irishman Moynihan Gavin and Dutch golfer Daan Huizing.







Zimbabwean Chinhoi has been residing in the country since the start of the 2020/21 Safari Tour in October

Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe, Ugandan Philip Kasozi and Nigerian Andrew Odoh who qualified through Safari Tour Golf Series are determined to make their presence felt in Kenya, having part of the players who benefited from the Vision 2030 sponsorship.

Zimbabwean Chinhoi has been residing in the country since the start of the 2020/21 Safari Tour in October and he has been impressive on Kenyan soil having won three events in the Safari Tour including the Uganda Open.

“I have been playing in the Sunshine Tour and I used to play in Ugandan Open, its from there that I heard about Kenya Open early in 2018. I decided to participate in it because it is easier qualifying from Kenya Open than in the Sunshine Tour and it also gave me a chance to compete in big events,” Chinhoi revealed to Capital Sport.

Chinhoi singled out veteran Dismas Indinza as the best Kenyan that he looks up to. Zimbabwe’s pro Chinhoi clinches Royal’s Safari Tour. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“The Kenya Open is growing bigger plus Kenya has got good players, they only need to go and play in more tournaments outside the country to get more exposure. Everyone is a good player and can win the tournament its how you manage the course, I think Indiza is the best player because of experience since he has been in the Sunshine and European Tour severally, the other players need to emulate him,” the Zimbabwean said.

“It will be my first time playing in Magical Kenya Open and I have confidence, I already seeing myself holding the trophy and winning the tournament.”

Ugandan Kasozi in action during the launch of Vision 2030 sponsorship

Kasozi may as well be the most enthusiastic about the Kenya Open. He will become the firstUgandan golfer to feature at two PGA European Tour events in a single season.

Kasozi, the Uganda Golf Club pro will be in the hunt for the $1.3m kitty for a second time after taking the last and third available place for regional players through the 2020-2021 Safari Tour Series.

“I am glad to vision 2030 for having come on board at the right time to give us financial support when we did not have anything, I want to thank Safari Tour for organizing a wonderful tournament that prepared us well. I want also to thank my fellow Ugandans for the moral support. People always say we shall try, we are not saying so, we will go out there and give it our best shot to make sure Africa is on top,” Kasozi vowed. Nigerian Odoh in action during the launch of Vision 2030 sponsorship

On his part, Odoh will be going for a win at Karen this week, having missed most of the Safari Tour events played this season but made it in the last round at the same venue with a top-10 finish.

“I have played in the Safari Tour and qualified as the second best international for the Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic, it’s a big thing to me and we will represent Africa well in the two events, I want to thank Vision 2030 for supporting us, this is big for the Africa qualifiers, it’s one of its kind, it is really a great sign for good things to come in future and tells you how visionary they are so we are going to give it our best shot and make the cut,” the Nigerian underscored.

The event will feature 156 players of which six will be amateurs.