‘Ghost’ registers second victory as Harambee Stars beat Tanzania at Nyayo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee registered his second victory as Harambee Stars head coach with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday afternoon in the second of three scheduled international friendly matches.

Mulee whose side had beaten South Sudan 1-0 on Saturday saw his side pick another morale boosting victory against the Taifa Stars, Premier League top scorer Erick Kapaito and Abdallah Hassan scoring a goal in either half.

Tanzania’s solitary goal was scored by Ayub Lyanga.

The two teams will face off in the second friendly match on Thursday under the lights at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani with each side looking for the optimal conditions to prepare for their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Stars were the better starters and with sweeping changes from the team that played South Sudan, the new boys brought in showed hunger. From the team that started on Saturday, only Johnstone Omurwa was retained while Kenneth Muguna skippered the side. Kenneth Muguna vies for the ball with Tanzania’s Ayub Lyanga. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

And just six minutes in, the home side was knocking on the Tanzanian door, with Kapaito missing a glorious chance.

A pin-point cross from his Kariobangi Sharks teammate Daniel Sakari found the BetKing Premier League top scorer isolated inside the six yard box, but his bouncing header was inches wide.

Lawrence Juma had an equally open opportunity in the 18th minute but he missed a sitter, hitting the upright from close range. Kapaito played the Sofapaka man through on goal, Juma showing good strength to shield away Kelvin Yondani, but his side foot shot hit the bar.

Stars however made amends for those missed chances two minutes later, Kapaito breaking the deadlock. The striker flicked in a header at the near post to beat experienced keeper Juma Kaseja off a Juma cross.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya’s dominance continued and four minutes later they were denied by the bar again, this time Kevin Kimani’s well struck freekick from the edge of the box coming off the frame of goal.

Tanzania had a close sniff at goal on the half hour mark when Nickson Kibabage’s shot from the left was smothered away by keeper James Saruni. The rebound landed on Farid Musa, but he sent his effort over the bar. Kenneth Muguna reacts after his dissallowed goal. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

On the other end, Stars thought they had doubled their tally in the 34th minute when Muguna sneaked in behind the defense to flick home a Kimani cross, but the second assistant referee’s flag was up for offside.

From the dodged bullet, Tanzania threw their weight to get an equalizer and they did six minutes to the break when Lyanga headed home on the second bite of the cherry after his initial nod off an Israel Mwenda cross came off the bar.

In the second half, Stars started by making changes, Abdallah coming in for James Mazembe who had struggled to make an impact.

Tanzania, still riding from the wave of their equalizer almost doubled their tally 10 minutes after the restart but Feisal Salum Abubakar’s cracking effort from a freekick was saved by Saruni with Lyanga placing the rebound wide from a tight angle. Harambee Stars striker Eric Kapaito vies for the ball with Tanzania’s Kevin Yondani. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Five minutes on the turn, Stars took back the lead when Hassan slotted in with a sublime effort from the left after being played through by Juma. The midfielder had done well to pinch the ball off Himid Mao before feeding Hassan.

Stars made more changes, Erick Rupia and Henry Meja coming on for Kimani and Juma respectively as coach Mulee went for an all out attack.