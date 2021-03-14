Charania takes advantage of technology as Kenya readies to host European Tour double header

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – It’s a dream of every pro golfer to grace majors where the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen carved a niche for themselves as the greatest of all time.

The Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship are majors every aspiring golfer would crave for in a lifetime.

So, having never savored the opportunity to play in the majors, Windsor resident professional Kenyan Rizwan Charania has no regrets.

And just like the aim of Kenya Vision 2030 of transforming Kenya into “a newly-industrialising, middle income country by providing a high quality of life, today, Charania spends most of his time grooming youngsters at his Go Golf Academy which has continued to churn out some talented young golfers including Kenya team’s Taimur Malik.

So, with two career Kenya Open and Sunshine Tour cuts under his belt, Charania is hoping to play a lot more and indeed produce world-class material able to make up for his missed opportunities in the sport.

Charania is among 12 local pros lined up for the European Tour events, the Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

He is also one of the pros sponsored by Vision 2030. The support shown by vision 2030 is highly motivating and a great initiative to show their support to Professional golf in Kenya.

This is a great way to market what Kenya is about and what they aim to achieve in the future. Kenneth Mwige, the Director General at Vision 2030, also appealed to other corporates to support the vision and reap the benefits many times over.

Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige enjoying a swing at the Golf Park. Photo/FRANCIS MBATHA

“It’s any pros dream to play in the majors. But the reality is not everyone gets that opportunity. I believe Kenyans will sometime graduate to grace globally fancied tours of golf if we lay the much-needed emphasis on junior development. The future is bright with Kenya having already been upgraded from the second tier Challenge Tour to hosting two rounds of the European Tour this month,” Charania narrated to Capital Sport.

Charania, is by and large, one of Kenya’s finest and the head pro of GoGolf Academy based at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club.

“As a playing pro I would have liked to have had more exposure when I was younger. But no regrets, based on resources and experience so far, I can say I am pleased. As a teacher I think I have good experience now and I continue to learn day by day.”

To run his academy, Charania leverages more on technology which he believes is a quicker way of imparting valuable knowledge to the younger generation.

“We are trying to gain a following on YouTube through instructional videos, club reviews and custom fitting. This way potential clients can see firsthand what we can actually do and give them a taster upon making a decision be it for a lesson or equipment advice,” the 37-year-old Charania remarked. Riz Charania practicing his swing at Golf Park. Photo/FRANCIS MBATHA

-Technology boost-

Charania uses the SkyTrak simulator (a computerized range) which he believes has helped him with capturing valuable data “to help players get fitted for clubs, check if they are using the right equipment and we use it for social events as we have a pop up driving range.”

Charania’s Academy has now complimented GoGolf, “so we have rebranded to GoGolf Academy and we provide golfing solutions for playing rounds with our virtual membership as well as we introduce new golfers through our packages.”

“Our intention is to setup another training facility this year. So far, we have over 50 active members. At the moment my top student was Taimur Malik who is based in South Africa. I have a few names up and coming who are still below 11 years of age,” Charania revealed.

“These are my longer-term projects. Taimur has represented Windsor and Muthaiha in several Tannahill Easter Shield events and the Kenya National Team. Usually girls develop a little faster than boys so we will start to see the girls excel from about 14 years and the boys from around 15 or 16. Age groups range from 4 years upwards,” Charania who served for two years as chairman of Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) added.

Charania played for Kenya as a junior, graduated to senior ranks before turning pro in 2005.

“My amateur record was satisfactory as I would have liked more wins but representing Kenya was a great achievement for sure. I have had about three or four stints in Europe on various mini tours including Challenge Tour.”

Qualifying with Team Kenya to the World Junior Team Championship in Japan in 2001 was Charania’s biggest achievement on armateur ranks.

“The Qualifiers for the Japan event were held here in Kenya and South Africa had already qualified as they won it the previous year so Africa was given one more spot. There were seven teams seeking the qualification slot for one spot and the South Africa team came for competition practice and their team comprised of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Richard Sterne.

Going into the last day it was very tight between Kenya and Zimbabwe. In the end I know we won by only one shot as a team and the big turning point was Bhavnish Chandaria making a hole in one on hole 13 at Muthaiga.” Windsor’s Riz Charania at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series.-1. Photo/COURTESY

-Hobbies-

Charania’s hobbies are watching sports on pay TV channels, working out, cooking and holidays.

“I like any activity outdoors. When I am not golfing or teaching golf, I am doing administrative work for my company or studying.”

As a player the Windsor affiliated pro has been keeping track of his swing changes from his foreign based coach. This he does in the run up to big events like the Sunshine Tour’s KCB Karen Masters and the Magical Kenya Open.

Charania, has a penchant for video technology which he uses to improve some key facets of his swing that should usually come in handy in play.

“I constantly try to improve on my swing which is closer to where I want it to be for now. I also work on my fitness which I believe is of utmost importance in a playing situation.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Peter Tupling who is based in the United Kingdom has been imparting valuable experience to Charania with online video corrections on how to up his short and long game.

“We rarely meet but exchange ideas online. From here we work via video feed and he imparts lots of skills. I see him a couple of times a year, either I go there, or he comes here. He has been my mentor for over 10 years, and I am very appreciative,” Charania said. Riz Charania poses with the Safari Tour Golf Series trophy after emerging winner of the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club leg of the Safari Tour series

-What the future holds-

Asked about his target in the future, Charania who won a round of the Safari Tour went on:

“I just want to play well. I am not putting any pressure on myself but just to trust the changes and see how it holds up under pressure.”

Like the world beating YouTube athlete Julius Yego, Charania believes online videos are taking his game to the next level.

“Yes, it’s been a very important aspect of my improvements as a teaching pro as well as a player. Go Golf is a different golf IT venture where we have created a virtual membership for golfers to enjoy flexibility and choice,” the Kenyan top pro golfer explained.

“We have partnered with five clubs and offer great rated to play. I run the Go Golf with my brother. Go Golf ran a simulator setup at the Magical Kenya Open and Karen Masters where onlookers and club members savored the rare opportunity to practice their shooting skills on a computerized system.”

“The system shows the critical information from club speed to launch angles to spin rates. A great tool to fit clubs and to understand your ball flights and distances with different clubs.”

“In this day and age, you cannot shy away from technology, instead embrace it and this is one of the tactics I am using to bolster my game and my business.”