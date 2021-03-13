Connect with us

Rupia the hero as Harambee Stars edge out South Sudan in friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia was the hero for Harambee Stars as the Kenyan side edged out South Sudan 1-0 in a friendly match played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The first half was rather cagey with both sides failing to score to see both sides share a 0-0 draw.

After the breather, attempts by Harambee Stars to get the lead bore fruit following Danson Chetambe’s timely cross to Elvis Rupia who netted a goal in the 77th minute.

Stars held on to the lead up until the final whistle giving them a 1-0 win against South Sudan.

Up next is the second friendly against Tanzania on Monday, March 15 at the Nyayo Stadium, starting at 3pm.

