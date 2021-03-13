Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motors

Lovejyot Singh carries the day at KCB Eldoret Autocross

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Lovejyot Singh overcame a deep field to clinch the KCB Autocross 3 race in Eldoret on Saturday.

Driving a Subaru Impreza N10, Lovejyot beat home driver Khalid Umar to the scintillating podium dash in the new Harton Grange racetrack.

In winning the Western Kenya Motor Club event, Lovejyot maintained his lead in the 4WD Turbo Class with his second win of the season.

Kirit Rajput won the Open Class beating Hamza Anwar to the podium dash.

Kunal Patel won the 2WD Turbo Class for buggies after he eclipsed series leader Azaad Manji to the tussle but Kunal had to contend with playing second fiddle to Azaad who maintained his lead on the Championship log.

A total of 32 competitors tackled a very twisty, smooth 2km marram track, which tested the competitor’s skills to the limit! 

The event started off with the morning practice session which was filled with drama and hair-raising thrills. 

OPEN

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 KIRIT RAJPUT 07:54.10

2 HAMZA ANWAR OPEN 08:19.47

3 ASAD KHAN OPEN 08:23.42

4WD T

1 LOVE JOT S. KAHLON 08:01.84

2 KHALID OMAR 03:01.00

4WD NT

1 NAVDEEP SANDHU 08:58.93

2WD T

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 328 KUNAL PATEL 07:57.68

2 306 AZAD MANJI 08:06.20

3 312 PRABJEET SAGOO 08:21.02

2WD NT JN

1 BRANDON NGANGA 08:29.22

2 NEEL GOHIL 10:03.31

3 122 AMARAJ MALLE 11:05.41

2WD NT CAR

1 RAJVEER THETY 08:14.68

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 SAM KARANGATHA 08:20.39

3 SAMEER NANJI 08:50.66

2WD NT BUGGY

1 ZAMEER VIRJEE 07:56.76

2 ANKUSH SHAH 08:28.78

3 SHAJAD KHAN 08:59.39

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved