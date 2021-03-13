Connect with us

Itoje’s late try sees England end France’s Grand Slam dream

TWICKENHAM, United Kingdom, Mar 13 – Maro Itoje’s try four minutes from time saw England dash France’s hopes of a Grand Slam with a 23-20 victory in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

France were leading 20-16 but Itoje’s score, awarded by the television match official and then converted by Owen Farrell, extended their 16-year-wait for a win over England at Twickenham.

Victory saw reigning champions England bounce back from their 40-24 defeat by Wales last time out.

It took France just two minutes to score the opening try of the match through star scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

England, however, hit back through Anthony Watson’s try before two penalties from captain Owen Farrell saw them into a 13-7 lead.

France responded with a Matthieu Jalibert penalty before the fly-half converted Damian Penaud’s try to give Les Bleus a 17-13 lead at half-time.

Jalibert and Farrell exchanged penalties early in the second half before Itoje powered his way over late on.

