Harambee Stars Keeper Bwire, midfielder Mutinda ruled out of South Sudan friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Ahead of Saturday’s international friendly match against South Sudan at Nyayo National Stadium, Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has expressed satisfaction in the team’s preparedness.

Goalkeeper Brian Bwire and midfielder Michael Mutinda will miss the friendly owing to injuries but Mulee has exuded confidence in the squad he selected.

“It is my hope to attain a positive result owing to the fact that the team in the camp is made up of active local-based players playing in the top tier league,” said coach Mulee

The team will play three friendly matches as a build-up to the two final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Egypt on March 25 and Togo on March 29.

But before that, Stars that will be dominated by local based players will take on Tanzania in back-to-back matches, first on March 15 before wrapping up on March 18 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito), Sam Adisa (Bidco).

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)

