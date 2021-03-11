Ogallo committed at giving Kenya first Olympics medal in Taekwondo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Tokyo Olympics bound Faith Ogallo says winning a medal at the Summer Games will change the face of Taekwondo in Kenya.

Ogallo, a student from Kibabii University, will be flying the Kenya flag at the Tokyo Olympics Games, the second time that Kenya will be represented in Taekwondo at the multi-sporting competition.

The late Dickson Wamwiri and Milka Akinyi were the first to represent the country at the Olympic games in Taekwondo way back in 2008.

It has been 20 years of pain, with no qualification due to lack of funds and poor preparations before qualifiers.

“Since the All-Africa Games, we have been preparing hoping that we would qualify at least two or three athletes to the Olympic Games, Ogallo wiped our tears, we got a chance at last,” said head coach Linus Mwarangu.

Ogallo noted that her journey to the Olympics has taken her through many sports, before finally settling at Taekwondo, having played basketball at the University where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work and was on the verge of joining the rugby team before Taekwondo came calling.

“Last year everyone was preparing. There was a lot of pressure on me because I’m still a student at the University. I had to balance sports and academics, then I became a star. I didn’t know how to handle it because everyone was calling me a champion!”

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her training programme but she continued keeping fit individually.

She says the partnership between the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and the Kenya Charity sweepstake came at the right time in January of 2020 after the lottery firm signed a five-year deal with NOCK where through the lotto Bomba lottery, is raising funds for Team Kenya’s Olympics preparations as well as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I want to say thank you to NOC-K and Kenya Charity Sweepstake because I am now able to access better training skills; now the game is scientific and this is very expensive, and through this partnership, the facilities have improved my game. I can only promise to do better in Tokyo and to do this I urge Kenyans to support us by playing lotto bomba, because the funds will help the whole team Kenya in preparations,” said Ogallo.

The Taekwondo team of eight athletes that consists of Ogallo and her seven sparring partners were to have a training camp in Morocco in March and the coach hopes that the plan can still be executed.

“We are relying on sparring partners here and maybe when all sports open up, we can have local tournaments. If we build on this and get lucky enough to get exposure outside the country, it will be good for u,” stated Mwarangu.

“We are hoping for gold and that is what we are preparing for. But any medal is welcome, silver or bronze; it will be a great achievement because we have never gotten any medal at the Olympics,” concluded the coach.