Kimanzi named January BetKing Premier League coach of the month.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Wazito FC tactician Francis Kimanzi has been belatedly named the BetKing Premier League January coach of the month after his exploits led the side to five consecutive victories.

Kimanzi guided Wazito to five consecutive wins for the first time ever in their top flight history, and in the process earning the accolade ahead of Tusker FC’s Robert Matano.

Matano led the brewers to four wins and a draw while Kimanzi saw his charges churn out victories over City Stars, AFC Leopards, Bidco United, Nzoia Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz.

“It is a great honour but this is for us all as a team. It is a huge surprise for us because at one time we were all new to each other but we managed to recollect ourselves and accept each other, work together and we achieved something in a short time,”

“I am not special but it is the group of players I have worked with that always turns special. What gives me motivation as a coach and energy each new day is when players believe in what you are doing and actualize it,” Kimanzi said as he picked up his award. Francis Kimanzi all smiles with his coach of the month award.

He has praised his players for their resilience and their openness to his style of play and what he demands of them on the pitch and says he hopes that the journey can have more beautiful stories as it progresses.

“We had one thing in common, to fight together and make ourselves another force in the league. We could see and we knew that we were not very far and we made some positive steps but the most important is that we were looking for a record that would build more confidence in the team,” Kimanzi stated.

Meanwhile, the tactician has picked out his former employers Tusker FC as one of the most fluid teams in the BetKing Premier League this season.

The brewers have lost only twice in 15 matches and sit at the apex of the log with a six point buffer between them and second placed KCB.

“Tusker at the moment is the best team in the league. They are more fluent and winning without struggle. Two weeks ago they also lost but in terms of teams I have seen with good balance and also fluent in what they want in the game, they have done it well,” he said.