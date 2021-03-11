Kariobangi Sharks pile more misery on sorry Mathare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Pressure continued to mount on Mathare United and their head coach Salim Ali after a third consecutive loss and their fourth in five games following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kariobangi Sharks.

A first half brace from Peter Lwassa was enough for Sharks to clinch victory in the Slum Derby, propelling them to third in the standings while Mathare continued to willow in the drop zone, second from bottom with just nine points from 14 matches.

Khaleed Jumaan stepped off the bench to halve the deficit late in the second half, but Mathare could not conjure a comeback despite an improved second period performance. Kariobangi Sharks striker Peter Lwasa controls the ball during their BetKing Premier League match against Mathare United at the Kasarani Annex on March 11, 2021. PHOTO| Timothy Olobulu

Head coach Salim Ali has continued to wear a brave face in the wake of the piling pressure, but with another loss, the pressure will definitely pile on his shoulders.

Mathare were 1-0 down after just 10 minutes when Lwasa’s shot from the left took a deflection and looped over keeper David Okello who was advanced off his line.

Mathare would have sounded an immediate response just two minutes later, but Sharks keeper Brandon Obiero pulled off a decent save to parry away Danson Kago’s low shot from the right.

Salim Ali’s men had another chance in the 19th minute but the impressive Obiero made a decent save to keep out Lennox Ogutu’s header while the rebound shot by David Ochieng was blocked for a corner.

But Mathare’s steam died off and Sharks took back the steering wheel. Eric Kapaito came close to his 15th goal of the season but his looping header from a James Mazembe cross from the left came off against the crossbar. Kariobangi Sharks skipper Patillah Omotto in action against Mathare United during their BetKing Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on March 11, 2021. PHOTO| Timothy Olobulu

Sharks continued their dominance and doubled their tally in the 31st minute, Lwasa completing his brace. The Ugandan calmly controlled the ball on his chest inside the box before turning and slotting the ball calmly into the bottom right corner. Mathare United midfielder Tyson Otieno wades across Sharks players during their BetKing Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on March 11, 2021. PHOTO| Timothy Olobulu

Mathare came back better in the second half and were more threatening, playing most of the balls in the Sharks half.

They had a good opportunity just six minutes after the restart when Ochieng’s effort with a freekick from the edge of the box went inches over the bar. They had another chance off another set piece this time Lennox sending his effort from distance cracking under the bar.

They were denied by the bar once again in the 70th minute, this time Dani Lual’s header from the edge of the six yard box coming against the frame of goal.

In the last five minutes though, Sharks upped the tempo and top scorer Kapaito twice came close with shots from distance, both which went wide.