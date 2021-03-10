Kenya Table Tennis team set for Doha challenge in Olympics Qualifier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The Kenya Table Tennis team was on Wednesday flagged off by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) ahead of their participation in the final trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games in Doha, Qatar from March 11-18.

The team of four comprising of two men and two ladies was also handed kit by the NOC-K Treasurer Eliud Kariuki and Executive Member Winnie Kamau at their training base in Goan Institute.

The team has been in a non-residential camp at the Institute since last month.

Brian Mutua who is a scholarship athlete under Olympics Kenya leads a team to represent the country in the seven-day event.

Others in the squad are Josiah wandera, Doreen Juma and Lydia Setey. They will be accompanied by coaches Anthony Ringui and Mohammed Salat with Head of delegation being James Oronge.

Winnie Kamau will be part of the delegation to represent Olympics Kenya as part of the team to review and assess the progress of the team in qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“We are going to meet international players. We have watched their clips and how they train. We know the kind of competition to expect and it will all boil down to the day of the match; how mentally and physically prepared you are and what you can do on that table as per the coach’s instructions,” Wandera said on their preparedness for the event.

The team that has been supported for the event by Sports Fund and Olympics Kenya, is scheduled to depart on Wednesday night for Qatar.