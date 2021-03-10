Connect with us

Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia jostle for the ball. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Gor loses again as Posta picks second win of the season in BetKing Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia for the second consecutive match picked a loss after falling 1-0 in the hands of Posta Rangers in the mid-week BetKing Premier League match played on Wednesday at the Kasarani Annex.

Francis Nambute scored for Posta Rangers on the stroke of half time for the mail men who were reduced to one man down after Michael Apudo was handed a straight red card.

The results meant that K’Ogalo remain 8th in the standing on 19 points but with two games in hand while Posta, coached by former Harambee Stars head coach, Stanley Okumbi moved up to 14th on 14 points.

Gor’s loss comes hot in the heels after going down 2-0 to KCB in the last Premier League match they played.

In the other fixture, bottom side Zoo FC and Western Stima sharing a goalless draw.

