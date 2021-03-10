Decko Racing out to claim family clean sweep as KCB Autocross heads to Eldoret

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Decko Racing will be looking to seal an unprecedented family clean sweep on the 2021 KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship.

The team is currently bracing up for KCB Autocross 3 which heads to a new venue at Harton Grange grounds in Eldoret on Saturday.

Decko will field four drivers this weekend including three defending champions namely Yuvraj Rajput in Bambino, Kirit Rajput in open Class and Wayne Fernandes in a Yamaha Raptor 700cc.

Quad Kirit, who is the principal of the four members team will be going for his second winning of the season.





Wayne Fernandes as he looks forward to set better paces in his next race in the next KCB Eldoret National Rally Championship, with his upgraded Yamaha quad bike. The challenge sets from the weekend of 12th of March 2021.

Girl rider Kiana Rajput is the only member of the team without a Championship title.

In 2019 Kiana was 6 years old turning 7 in June, so it’s only mid-season that she was eligible to score points, which for Championship that year, Kiana required points to meet the 75 percent the participation.

Wayne Fernandes is bubbling with confidence as the countdown continues.

“It’s my first time racing in Eldoret on an Autocross round. The new track on a new location done just for Autocross 3 and being my hometown, I’m looking forward to family and friends coming out to support and motivate,” said Wayne.

Kirit in the other hand is elated by the recent return of top drivers among them Baldev Chager and Eric Bengi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have been riding for 2 years now and I have always consulted my seniors like Shazar Anwar who is a biké driver. I always look up to the seniors to get useful tools for racing.”

After a year’s sabbatical from competitive racing Team Decko was back in the groove at the Waterfront Karen where family trio of Kirit, Yuvraj and Kiana Rajput clinched first place wins in the SUC organized Autocross held at the Karen track.

Triple family win and a brilliant start to the 2021 season was quick satisfactory to the team.

During the Waterfront event, Yuvraj win in Bambino class while defending Quad Champion Wayne Fernandes came in second in his class.