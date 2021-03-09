Connect with us

Caption: Jasmeet Chana and his brother Ravi Chana raise the dust in Nakuru last month.

Jaguar star Jasmeet ready to rumble in Machakos Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Jasmeet ‘Iceman’ Chana is keen to come out fighting in this month’s KCB Machakos Rally after a recent top 10 finish in Nakuru County.

Navigated by his elder sibling Ravi Chana, Iceman is determined to up his ante in Machakos where he has previously finished third overall.

Chana who finished 8th overall on the KCB Nakuru Rally last month reckons that the time has come for him to stand up and fight against his KNRC Premier Class race adversaries.

“Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit. With quality fuels from Jaguar Petroleum, we can now commit and drive with the much-needed confidence and gusto,” said Chana.

Iceman also noted that his expectations from 2021 are higher- he wants to compete anywhere near the podium.

Although he may not have graduated to sit around the same dining table with the likes of Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager, he’s convinced that he has what it takes to compete at a considerable level of stage times.

‘2021 is a WRC year, meaning we really got to compete with the much-needed flamboyance and gusto. As much as we will.start Machakos placed eighth on the KNRC log, I believe we have more to give.’

“Definitely, my expectations this year are a lot higher than last year,” Iceman quipped.

Jaguar Petroleum are the official fuel sponsors of CRS Racing in the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) and WRC Safari Rally.

The KCB Machakos Rally will count towards the second round of the KCB KNRC. The event will be held on the weekend of 27-28.

KNRC Standings after KCB Nakuru Rally -Round 1

Drivers

1  Baldev Chager 33

2 Tejveer Rai 25

3 Onkar Rai 23

4 Ian Duncan  19

5 Eric Bengi 17

6 Paras Pandya  15

7 Nikhil Sachania 13

8 Jasmeet Chana  11

9 Ghalib Hajee 9

10 Evans Kavisi  7

11 Daren Miranda  5

12 Edward Maina  4

13 Rajiv Ruparelia  3

