Germany coach Loew to step down after this year’s Euro

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Mar 9 – Germany’s World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Loew will step down after the European championships this July, the German FA confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, Loew said he was “full of pride and enormous gratitude” after nearly 15 years as national coach and that he was “motivated” for his swansong at the European championships from June 11-July 11.

The 61-year-old has been in charge of Germany since 2006 and lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the height of his tenure.

However, he has been heavily criticised since Germany exited the group stages at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

