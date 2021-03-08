Harambee Stars get OdiBets boost ahead of AFCON qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Ahead of Harambee Stars’ next five matches, the national soccer team has been handed a shot in the arm after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday unveiled gaming firm OdiBets as the team’s betting and motivation partner in a deal worth Ksh 5 million.

The deal will see FKF prepare Harambee Stars for the matches to be played March, 2021; three friendlies against South Sudan and back-to-back against the Taifa Stars of Tanziania in Nairobi as well as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier ties pitting Egypt at home and Togo away in Lome.

“Odibets has come in to boost the national team. As a company, we are committed to standing with the Harambee Stars as they represent our country and make us proud,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa on his part, thanked OdiBets for their continued support, while urging the Harambee Stars to put their best foot forward in the upcoming matches.

“Through this partnership, OdiBets has reiterated its support to Kenyan football development both at the grassroots and national level and for this, we say, Asante Sana,” he said.

“We have a chance to make a statement, not only in this month’s friendly matches and AFCON Qualifiers but also in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, if we give it our all as a team,” he added.

Stars will kick off residential training on Wednesday, March 10 ahead of the matches.

First in line will be a friendly match against South Sudan on March 13 at the Nyayo Stadium, followed by back-to-back matches against Tanzania on March 15, and March 18. Stars will thereafter play in the final rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Egypt and Togo on March 25, and March 29.