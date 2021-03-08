Connect with us

Novak Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles

Tennis

Djokovic sets all-time record for weeks at world No. 1

Published

PARIS, France, Mar 8  – Novak Djokovic set a new landmark of 311 weeks as world number one on Monday, one week longer than Roger Federer whose tally of a record 20 Grand Slam titles is now firmly in the Serb’s sights.

“Big day today”, tennis superstar wrote on Twitter.

Djokovic, 33, won his 18th major at the Australian Open in February.

With Federer turning 40 in August, the Serb has time on his side. He is also a year younger than Rafael Nadal who also has 20 majors.

“It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport,” said Djokovic, in a statement released by the ATP.

“To know that I earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible.”

He has spent 88 weeks at number one, across two different stints.

Djokovic reclaimed the top ranking from Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the record set by Pete Sampras.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: “Novak’s many achievements in tennis are nothing short of extraordinary. Among them this record may stand as his single most impressive.

“Reaching No. 1 is something many players dream of and very few ever accomplish, and to have held the top spot for longer than anyone is testament to the levels of sustained excellence that Novak has redefined in our sport.”

Federer, who returns to action in Doha this week after more than a year out of action to recover from two knee operations, slipped out of the top five on Monday to sixth. His place was taken by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic made his top 100 debut in July 2005, just weeks after Nadal had won his first Roland Garros.

He was top 50 in June 2006, top 20 for the first time in October 2006 and top 10 by March 2007.

He first became world number one at the age of 24 on July 4, 2011, the day after winning Wimbledon for the first time, beating Nadal in the final.

Only a six-month injury absence in 2017 saw his ranking plunge, all the way to 22 the following summer.

It was just a blip — Djokovic was back at number one again by November and with the exception of November 2019 until January last year, when Nadal reclaimed pole position, he has been rock solid.

Few would bet against Djokovic, who in 2016 was the first man to break the $100 million prize money barrier, ending his career with more Slams than Federer and Nadal.

In head-to-heads, he leads Federer 27-23 and has won all six of their last meetings at the majors, including 2019’s epic Wimbledon final where he saved two match points.

Djokovic’s record was top news in his native Serbia on Monday, with headlines like “No-one was never like Nole” in daily newspaper Vecernje novosti.

Videos of the most important moments of his career will be projected on Belgrade town hall on Monday evening, and the capital’s authorities called on fans to gather and honour Djokovic despite the pandemic measures.

ATP rankings as of March 8:

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,030 points
  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,850
  3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,735
  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9,125
  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6,660 (+1)
  6. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,630 (-1)
  7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,615
  8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,019
  9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,640
  10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,480
  11. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,910
  12. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860
  13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,770
  14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,760
  15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,630
  16. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,585
  17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,575
  18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,535
  19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,516
  20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,365

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

