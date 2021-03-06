Kenya Canoe team head to Spain to seek Olympics qualification 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Kenya Canoe team will be heading to Spain on Saturday night for a training camp ahead of their African Slalom Canoe Olympics Qualifiers to be held March 20-21 at Seu D’Urgell, Spain.

The team comprising of Samwel Muturi, Levias karanja, Daniel Chomba and coach Titus Mukundi will be the first team to arrive in Spain ahead of their African counterparts.

The team was anticipated to travel March 14 March but thanks to a full sponsorship courtesy of the International Canoe Federation, the plans were brought forward to avoid possible international travel restrictions and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The athletes will be participating in the disciplines C1 or Canoe 1 and K1 that is Kayak 1, meaning one person per boat.

Kenya was offered four slots in the competition one man and one lady in each of the two disciplines but there were no ladies in the elite level from the Canoeing Clubs to take up the spots, therefore only men will represent the country.

The three players were selected after the Canoe and Rowing Federation held a national selection event in February. Since then, the team has been training at Sagana in preparation for the qualifiers.

Other African countries expected to participate at the African Slalom Canoe Qualifiers are Algeria, DRC, Morocco, Mauritius and Senegal.