AFC Leopards up to second in BetKing Premier League as Wazito stunned 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – AFC Leopards moved up to second in the BetKing Premier League standing following its 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars in a match played on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Austin Ochieng was the hero for AFC Leopards after netting the lone goal in the added extra-time in a match that saw Ingwe finish with a man less after captain Robinson Kamura was sent off for straight red card four minutes into the second half.

The second straight win for AFC Leopards now sees them have 28 points, seven behind leaders Tusker FC who have played two more matches.

Elsewhere, bottom side Zoo FC picked up its first win of the season after edging out Vihiga United 1-0 courtesy of Alex Onchwari’s goal on the stroke of half time.

In Mombasa, both Bandari FC and Nzoia Sugar finished with a man down as they shared a 1-1 spoil.

Gabriel Wandera sent the visitors Nzoia ahead in the 32nd minute before Ugandan William Wadri found the equalizer in the 68th minute.

elsewhere, Sofapaka were held to a goalless draw by Bidco United while Western Stima stunned Wazito FC 1-0.