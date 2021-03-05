NOC-K hold consultative meeting with National Federations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) held consultative meeting with national federations leadership to plan for the international events lined up in the quadrennial years of 2021-2024.

The meeting that was attended by National Federations presidents, Secretary Generals and Technical Directors, was also to ignite a collective responsibility with the ultimate goal of preparing for Kenya’s participation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The events lined up from now were presented and include the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, 2022 African Youth Games in Ethiopia, 2023 African Beach Games in Tunisia, 2023 African Games in Ghana and 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games which will be in Tokyo, Japan is falling in this quadrennial because of the postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olympics Kenya also laid out its priorities for the quadrennial and all projects done will be towards achieving the objectives set that include putting athletes at the center of the Games by increasing athlete’s development support and professional management of the Games.

Another priority area includes capacity building of the athlete’s entourage including coaches, sports medicine specialists and administrators to enhance their skill sets.

Long-term legacy planning is also part of it where the organization looks to impact the sports environment with some of the projects in the quadrennial being OlympAfrica Centre and High Performance & Sports Science Centre.

Completing the four priority areas are Olympic Values programs to perform their mandate as outlined in the Olympic Charter of supporting the Olympic Movement whose vision is to build a better world through sport.

The NOC-K Elite Development Team sensitized the federation leaders on the pathway for an elite athlete to participation and podium finish in the upcoming Games.

The Elite team through presentations by Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoffrey Kimani and Felix Ochieng urged federations to identify early the athletes they are targeting of the major Games, identify their pathway to the top and marshal resources to finance the pathway.

This was emphasized by Olympics Kenya that the aim is to get more sports represented in Paris 2024, and with the right kind of strategy, this will be a reality.

NOC-K boss Paul Tergat emphasized on governance, remarking that timely report and returns enhance transparency, accountability and financial responsibility requisite for subsequent funding.