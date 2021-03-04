Tusker youngster Meja crowned January BetKing Player of the month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Youngster Henry Meja of Tusker FC has been crowned the January BetKing Premier League Player of the Month in a ceremony held at the team’s training base, the Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old scoop the award ahead of Wazito FC midfielder Kevin Kimani and Gor Mahia captain, Kenneth Muguna after scoring four goals and getting one assist in the five matches they played that month.

Meja, who is making a debut in the top tier league, ensured Tusker began the month with a 1-0 away win to Kakamega Homeboyz before scoring a brace and an assist in their 4-2 triumph over Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Annex

Meja wrapped up the month with the winning goal when Tusker edged out Zoo FC 2-1 at the Afraha Stadium. Tusker FC Head Coach Robert Matano congratulating Henry Meja for winning the January Player of the Month Award. Photo/FKF

His impressive performance captured the attention of Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee to incorporate him in the provisional squad named for the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier rounds against Togo and Egypt.

During the month, Meja cemented his place in the starting team at Tusker FC, dislodging David Majak who had found the back of the net four times in December.

For winning the award, the Kakamega High School alumnus, went home with a personalized trophy and Ksh 50,000 token from the league.

Meja becomes the second recipient of the award this season after AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia was voted as December’s best player by the seven-member panel established to pick outstanding performers.