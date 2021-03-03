Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Caption: Motorsport UK instructor Dom Saunders at Kasarani training Safari Rally officials.

Motors

World rally teams to recce Kasarani Super Special Stage in WRC cars

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – World Rally Championship (WRC) cars are synonymous with speed and more speed!

But during reconnaissance of ‘Kasarani Super Special Stage’ on the morning of June 24 (from 7.30am onwards), it will be a different story.

For the first time in the history of racing in Africa, a WRC car will be used to recce a stage on Safari Rally Kenya which is slated for June 24 to 27.

Deputy Clerk of the Course Nazir Yakub took time to expound more on the rare facet that will be another first for the fabled Safari.

“On the continent, I don’t think we have ever done this – reccing in rally cars. So, it’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to see what a WRC car looks like at slow speed!

“You actually see them racing by, but now you will see them driven at recce speeds!

“Drivers will take the notes at the Kasarani super special stage. So those are the notes that they will then use after the start at KICC when they come back to Kasarani to run the stage competitively.

“But in all other routes, recce will be conducted in normal recce cars, with normal specifications… single

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

colors, etc.”

“After reconnaissance, they will transfer down the same route where we will create a cash-wash with which the WRC cars will be cleaned of dust or mud or whatever they may be and then they will proceed to the KICC.”

World Rally teams this year are Germany based Hyundai Motorsport, Britain based M-Sport Ford and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Hyundai has the likes of  Ott Tanak of Estonia, Thirty Neuville (Belgium), Dani Sordo of Soain and Craig Green of Ireland.

M-Sport Ford has Gus Greensmith (GB), Teemu Suninen (Finland), Adrien Fourmaux (France) and Italian Lorenzo Bertelli.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is fielding the likes of Sebastien Ogier of France, Eldyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera of Finland, Japanese Takamoto Katsuta,

In another development, WRC Safari Rally Stage Commanders, Deputy Stage Commanders and Stage Safety Officers engaged in a rare hands on excercise of setting up a make shift stage around the Kasarani stadium. The excercise involved being split up into 3 groups. One group dealt with the Start, another with the ‘stage’ and another at the finish of the stage.

The predicted outcome of this excercise (of which was achieved) was to engage all SC’s, DSC’s and SSO’s in a robust stage setup whilst considering all where signages and boards are to be placed, managing spectator areas, safety concerns, escape routes and the overall running and setting up of a successful stage.This is part of the week-long FIA training being conducted by the Motorsport UK at Kasarani and virtually by Dom Saunders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: World rally teams to recce Kasarani Super Special Stage in WRC cars – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved