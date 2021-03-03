Connect with us

Football

Uganda national football coach suspended as Cranes struggle

Published

KAMPALA, Uganda, Mar 3 – Uganda’s football federation (FUFA) president said Wednesday that national coach Johnathan McKinstry had been stood aside for the rest of March as the Cranes suffer a form slump.

FUFA boss Moses Magogo told AFP that McKinstry, a Northern Irishman retained in 2019 on a three-year contract, had been suspended to allow assistant coaches and officials to “assess and monitor the performance of the team”.

“A decision was taken by the FUFA executive committee to ask the head coach of the Uganda Cranes Mr. Johnathan McKinstry to step aside from managing and coaching the team” for the rest of March, Magogo said.

McKinstry took over the Cranes coaching job from Frenchman Sebastien Desabre in 2019 and lead the national team to victory in the Cecafa Cup later that year.

But the Cranes had a disappointing run at the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), exiting the tournament after losing two of their three group matches.

They also suffered an upset loss to South Sudan in the qualifying round of the Africa Cup of Nations in November. They will play two further group stage matches later this month against Burkina Faso and Malawi without McKinstry.

The 35-year-old national coach has not yet commented on his suspension.

