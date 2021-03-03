Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Tokyo Olympics board gets 12 new female members

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Mar 3 -Tokyo Olympics organisers approved 12 new female executive board members on Wednesday, less than two weeks after appointing a woman president in the wake of an embarrassing sexism row.

The appointments increase female representation on the Tokyo 2020 board from 20 percent to just over 40 percent, meeting a target set by Seiko Hashimoto when she took over as president last month.

Seven-time Olympian Hashimoto replaced 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, who resigned after his claims that women talk too much in meetings sparked an outcry in Japan and abroad.

“Raising the proportion to 42 percent sends a message to various groups, to the sporting world and the whole society, and we hope it will have an impact,” said Hashimoto, who was one of just two women in Japan’s cabinet until she stepped down to take up her new post.

“We are increasing the numbers and welcoming people from all different fields of expertise.”

Games chiefs agreed to amend their rules to accommodate the new appointments, allowing a maximum of 45 board members, up from the previous 35.

There were previously seven women on the executive board.

The new board members include two athletes — Sydney Olympics marathon gold-medallist Naoko Takahashi and double Paralympic alpine skiing champion Kuniko Obinata.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The other 10 members are drawn from various fields such as sports administration, business and academia, including Mitsue Haga, a representative of Japan’s indigenous Ainu people.

“One of the basic principles of Olympism is that everyone is equal,” said Hashimoto.

“For Japan, the wonderful traditional culture of the Ainu people is a big legacy.”

Tsuyoshi Fukui, a male board member who is also on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), resigned from his Tokyo 2020 role on Tuesday.

Mori quit as president after domestic and international outcry over remarks he made in early February to members of the JOC.

He apologised for the sexist remarks, while insisting he was repeating complaints made by others, but then dug a deeper hole when he explained that he “doesn’t speak to women much”.

Hashimoto was nominated as president after Mori’s attempt to handpick his successor — an 84-year-old ex-footballer — was nixed following public criticism.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Tokyo Olympics board gets 12 new female members – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved