#KOT5Aside tournament to be hosted in Nakuru this weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The sixth edition of the #KOT5Aside will be hosted at the Nakuru Fussball Arena this weekend, to see the tournament move outside Nairobi for the first time.

The tournament has attracted a total of sixteen teams with eight coming from Nairobi while the other are from Nakuru.

Defending champions Mamba Mentality are among the teams traveling to Nakuru from Nairobi as they seek to become the first team to successfully defend their crown since the tournament was started in 2018.

Winners will walk away with away with away with Ksh. 100,000 courtesy of Odi bets while second finishers will pocket Ksh. 60,000 with third placed pocketing Ksh. 40,000.

Tournament director and Founder Aleckie Ronald said he was glad they finally brought then tournament to Nakuru.

“Nakuru was always part of our plans, we were to come here last year but things changed, I am glad we finally realized this dream.”

“I want to thank Odi bets for the support throughout this tournament and all the planning, I am glad to see Kenyans on Twitter come to Nakuru for the bragging rights.”

Organizers have also spiced up this year’s tournament with the tournament’s after part happening at NAC grounds.

Ronald also confirmed plans are underway for the Nairobi Edition to be held on June 12th at Ligi Ndogo Grounds.

“We will have the Nairobi Edition in June as we celebrate our third-year anniversary, we are looking forward to a great tournament and great competition.”

