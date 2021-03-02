Olunga scores as Al Duhail fly into Amir Cup semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 02 – Michael Olunga scored at the stroke of halftime to help his Qatari club Al Duhail to a 2-0 victory over Al Shamal as they sailed to the semi-finals of the Amir Cup.

The victory will be a solace for Olunga and his teammates coming less than a week after suffering a different Cup heartache, having lost 2-0 to Xavi’s Al Sadd in the final of the Qatar Cup where Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah got both goals for the side.

Michael Olunga in action for Al Duhail. PHOTO/Al Duhail/Twitter

Olunga finished off neatly inside the box after picking up a pass from Ali Almoez before turning away from his marker and using his sheer strength to bully away his next, toe poking the ball between the keeper’s legs.

This was his fourth goal for Duhail in the Amir Cup.

Al Duhail then sealed off the game six minutes to time when Abdullah Al -Ahkrak scored the second with a long range belter that completely got the keeper off his guard.