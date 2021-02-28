La Liga inter media champs Capital FM lift Dream Team Sports Spirits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – After lifting the inaugural La Liga Inter Media tournament, champions Capital FM in partnership with the Spanish top tie league, on Saturday donated training equipment to Dream Team Sports, a children football project based in Ruaka.

By winning the one-day six-aside football tournament after edging out Royal Media Services on post-match penalties on February 14, Capital FM was given leeway to choose a children football project that will benefit from a donation of training equipment thanks to MBet.

Dream Sport received bibs, cones and La Liga soccer balls that were presented by Beatriz Garcia, who oversees La Liga in Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia in the company of Mbet representative.

On top of that, the team was taken to a football match viewing to watch Sevilla take on Barcelona, in a match that Barca won 2-0 to rekindle their hopes of lifting the La Liga title this season. Budding Talent at Dream Team Sports donning the donated bibs posing with La Liga balls.

Initiated to promote recreational sports, Dream Sports has partnered with schools to nature football talent at a tender age and promote physical and social skills through participation in sports.

“I am pleased that Capital FM choose us out of all football academies, we don’t take it for granted. This donation will go miles away in promoting development of talent here which will be for the benefit of our country. The kids are happy and thankful to La Liga and Mbet for this kind gesture,” Neal Kairu, who is the head coach at Dream Team Soccer Academy, said.

He added, “The children were also taken for a match viewing, something that they really enjoyed and got inspired watching their idols the likes of Lionel Messi,” Kairu fondly known as coach Ramirez, asserted. Dream Team Sports recovering after training

On her part, Garcia reiterated La Liga’s commitment to develop Kenyan football especially at the grassroot level.

“It was a pleasure visiting Dream Team FC, formed by children from Ruaka area with real passion for football. We delivered the training equipment together with our partner Mbet, as part of our commitment on supporting grassroots football in Kenya. Besides the donation, we decided to take the team for a private viewing of Sevilla vs FC Barcelona at Nyumba Cinema, which was a great experience that we all enjoyed,” Garcia affirmed. Dream Sports Team enjoy watching a La Liga match pitting Sevilla and Barcelona

Capital FM maestro Jeff Ooko represented the Best Mix of Music team in inspiring the kids and speaking on behalf of team captain Lassie Atrash, he thanked the entire squad for making a dream come true to the young lads.

“The small things we take for granted means a whole world to others, these youngsters are grateful that Capital FM has made their dream come true by receiving world class equipment and interacting with the La Liga representative for Kenya. They enjoyed the match viewing where they were inspired to work hard and one day play in top European league. Thank you champions for making these kids smile,” Ooko said.

The entire Capital FM football team vowed to visit the academy to motivate the young players who are the future stars of Kenyan football.