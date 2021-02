NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Defending champions Gor Mahia suffered a 2-1 shock defeat away to Nzoia Sugar in the BetKing Premier League to drop to 10th in the standings on 16 points, but with an advantage of four matches in hand.

In other fixtures played on Saturday across various venues in the country, log leaders Tusker FC lost 2-1 away to Bidco United while in the early kick-off Vihiga United and Western Stima played to a goalless draw.

-More to follow-