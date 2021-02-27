Connect with us

KCB Women's volleyball team pose for a Team Photo. Photo/COURTESY

Sports

Moim shines as KCB disarm KDF to go top of KVF League table

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – KCB women’s volleyball team moved top of the Kenya Volleyball League standings after seeing off Kenya Defence Forces by straight sets in one of the matches played at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday.

Inspired by Malkia Strikers skipper Mercy Moim, KCB secured the first set with a 25-20 win before taking the second set 25-21 and wrap up with 25-22 victory in the third set.

The resounding victory saw them go top of the table above Kenya Prisons who also beat DCI team in an early kick-off at the same venue.

KCB head coach, Japheth Munala was all smiles after the win and confirmed that the hard work they put on the training ground helped them cruise to their first win of the season.

“In this match we did improve a lot, our blocks, our services and our attacks worked well as planned. If you compare this result against our first match with Kenya Prisons, I can say there was a lot of improvement today,” Munala said after the match.

  • KCB Women’s Volleyball team in action. Photo/COURTESY

On his side, Sharon Chepchumba, who recently got a national team call up for the Olympics was happy with the team performance and hope they carry the momentum into Sunday’s game.

“Today’s game was a tough, we cannot underrate the KDF side. We did a lot of mistakes and we hope to correct them in tomorrow’s game but all in all we happy with the win,” Chepchumba said.

KCB will next face Kenya Pipeline on Sunday in a fixture that will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium from 2:00 pm.

