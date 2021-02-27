Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB RFC’s Davis Chenge take on Strathmore Leos Richard Omedo and Bethuel Muteshi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

KCB RFC kick-off Kenya Cup title defence with a win over hard fighting Leos

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – KCB Rugby Club kicked-off its Kenya Cup title defence with a 24-16 victory over a hard fighting newly promoted Strathmore Leos at the Lions Den in Ruraka as the league returned on Saturday after nearly a year.

In Kakakega, debutants Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology were welcomed to Kenya Cup with a 56-0 thrashing by former champions Kabras Sugar.

At the Nakuru Athletic Club that hosted a double header, Menengai Oilers upset Kenya Harlequin 39-13 in the early kick-off.

At the Lions Den, KCB survived a scare, after going to the breather with a slim 12-10 lead thanks to captain Curtis Lilako and Isaac Njoroge’s tries.

KCB’s next game will be away to the wounded Kenya Harlequin while Strathmore Leos will host Kabras Sugar at the Madaraka Sports Club.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved