KCB RFC kick-off Kenya Cup title defence with a win over hard fighting Leos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – KCB Rugby Club kicked-off its Kenya Cup title defence with a 24-16 victory over a hard fighting newly promoted Strathmore Leos at the Lions Den in Ruraka as the league returned on Saturday after nearly a year.

In Kakakega, debutants Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology were welcomed to Kenya Cup with a 56-0 thrashing by former champions Kabras Sugar.

At the Nakuru Athletic Club that hosted a double header, Menengai Oilers upset Kenya Harlequin 39-13 in the early kick-off.

At the Lions Den, KCB survived a scare, after going to the breather with a slim 12-10 lead thanks to captain Curtis Lilako and Isaac Njoroge’s tries.

KCB’s next game will be away to the wounded Kenya Harlequin while Strathmore Leos will host Kabras Sugar at the Madaraka Sports Club.