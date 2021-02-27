Gor’s Samba Boy Fonseca eager to make a mark in Kenya, win title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Gor Mahia’s Brazilian signing Wilson Silva Fonseca has been included in the team’s match day squad that will take on Nzoia Sugar at the Mumias Complex in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Fonseca has been training with the squad for the last one month and will be in the squad for the first time on Saturday afternoon with head coach Manuel vaz Pinto having deemed him ready to be included and belt in some minutes.

“He had stayed for almost two months before paying competitively and also he not only needs to adapt to the team and to my ideas bit to the country, the weather, the culture and so forth. Step by step he will be introduced in the team and get some minutes,” coach Pinto stated. Gor Mahia’s Brazilian forward Wilson Fonseca with head coach Carlos Manuel vaz Pinto. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Brazilian forward hopes to have better and successful tidings than the previous two who have been before him.

Thiago Lima Dasilva, brought in by former Brazilian coach Ze Maria left withoyt kicking a ball but trained with the side while in 2013, another Brazilian, Giovanni Rodriguez left the club unceremoniously after being deemed too unfit by former coach Zdravko Logarusic.

But Fonseca says he wants to write a different story with K’Ogalo. Gor Mahia’s Brazilian forward Wilson Fonseca during a past training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I want to work hard and make a good performance here and win the championship. I am very happy to join Gor Mahia and the motivation is very high. I thank the club for this opportunity and I have come here for success,” the Brazilian stated.

On why he joined Gor Mahia all the way from Brazil, Fonseca says it has always been his dream to play outside the country.

“When I was a kid I always dreamt of one day leaving Brazil and playing outside, so coming here is like a dream come true for me. I am happy for that and now I want to do my best and perform well here,” he added. Gor Mahia’s Brazilian forward Wilson Fonseca during a past training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The striker who is slowly learning some Swahili says he has been welcomed well at the club and is ready to do his best to repay the love with good performances on the pitch.

Coach Pinto is also optimistic that the young striker will make an impact at Gor.

“When we brought him in, it was not because he comes from Brazil but we tried to bring in something different for the team. Wilson has different characteristics from the other strikers and there are some games that we need what he brings,” coach Pinto stated.