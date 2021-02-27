Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani reunites with Mbungo at Bandari FC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani has been appointed as Bandari FC assistant coach after quitting AFC Leopards on February 7.

Bandari FC on Saturday confirmed that the immediate acting AFC Leopards head coach has signed a one-year contract and his first assignment will be against Ulinzi Stars.

“We are proud to announce; Anthony “Modo” Kimani as our assistant Coach for a period of one year with an option to extend. Kimani joins us from AFC Leopards where he brings immense experience in the BKPL as well as a great promise for the future,” a statement from the club read.

Photo/BANDARI FC

“We continue to focus on growth and investing in the youth which has been Kimani’s philosophy and that’s why he fits perfectly for the role. The club would like to welcome him home and together may we achieve greatness,” statement added.

Kimani now re unites with his former boss at Ingwe Rwandese Cassa Mbungo, who joined the Dockers on January 4.

Mbungo resigned at AFC Leopards over financial crisis and joined Rwandan giants Rayon Sports FC before making a comeback to Kenya.