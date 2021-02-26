Champs KCB out to kick-off Kenya Cup season on a high

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – After almost one year without action, the 2021 Kenya Cup season will kick-off Saturday at various venues across the country with defending champions KCB Rugby Club hosting promoted side Strathmore Leos.

In other fixtures, Kabras will welcome another promoted side Masinde Muliro University at the Kakamega Showground, Kenya Harlequin will lock horns with Menengai Oilers at the Nakuru Athletic Club before Nakuru Rugby Club take on Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.

KCB RFC, which has been training at their home ground, KCB Sport Club Ruaraka, is confident of chalking better result on their season opener and look forward to continuing with their sterling performance they have put in the competition over the years.

Speaking during their last training session before they hit the ground running, head coach Curtis Olago said that he is confident of the team’s strength so far and that the team is working hard to get their fitness back.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stayed out of the game for a long time but our preparations so far has been good, we have put in the hard yards, the boys have been working hard, they have sacrificed a lot for the last four weeks and we expect to be 40 percent or 50 percent fit as we play our first match of the season,” Olago said.

Captain Curtis Lilako is also optimistic that they will be having a successful season and he expects the team to start the season on a high note as they face Strathmore side.

“As a team we are still in the preparation mood, there is so much work we have done and the upcoming challenge against Strathmore will be something good for us to get our bodies rolling and I believe as a team we are ready for it,” Lilako said.

Coach Olago also confirmed that the team is in good shape and he has a full squad to choose from with most players being back from injuries.

He also retaliated that the squad will miss the players that are on national team duty with Shujaa side but hopes to get them back soon fit and ready for the domestic competition.