Matano warns high flying Tusker not to get carried away

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Fen 25 – Despite a run of 12 consecutive matches without losing and a six point gap on top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings, Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has asked his charges not to get carried away and take a match at a time.

The brewers have been in blistering form and have not lost a single match, dropping points only twice since their opening day loss at the hands of AFC Leopards at Kasarani.

On Tuesday, Tusker went six points clear on top of the standings with 32 points from 13 matches after coming from behind to beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at the Kasarani Annex. Tusker FC midfielder Chris Onyango tries to block a shot from a Nzoia Sugar player during their FKF Premier League match. PHOTO/Tusker FC

“It is still early in the league and this season is very tough. We have to keep working hard in training and in games. There is no need to be excited and we have to take game by game. We need to have consistency and that is what will deliver us results,” the tactician said.

The brewers found themselves trailing two minutes after the second half, but conjured a fightback with on form Jackson Macharia and Henry Meja scoring the goals for Matano’s men.

While it was the on-form duo who found the back of the net, it was Matano’s changes that brought through the victory, with youngster Eric Zakayo stepping off the bench to lay off one assist and one key pass. Tusker FC striker Henry Meja (centre) celebrates his late winner against Nzoia Sugar with teammates. PHOTO/Tusker FC

“We made tactical changes and brought in players that would unlock the opponents and also those who suited the game plan we had. But this is now history, we forget about this victory and focus on Bidco on Saturday,” the tactician stated.

Tusker face league newcomers Bidco at the Kasarani Annex and will look to bank in a seventh consecutive win.

The brewers have been fuelled by a decent attacking front with Meja and Macharia scoring eight and six goals consecutively while Luke Namanda and David Majak who has missed a huge chunk of games of late have both scored four goals.