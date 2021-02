NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – A jubilant national men’s basketball team, Morans now want more, they are determined to write another history when they grace the FIBA Afro-basket tournament to be hosted in Rwanda from September 24-25.

The team that broke a 28-year jinx to qualify for the continental showpiece, was welcomed back home in style, bringing the busy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to a standstill, this is how the gallant Morans were welcomed in pictures.