Football Power House St Anthony Kitale inaugurated as an FKF Center of Excellence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Secondary School Games defending champions St. Anthony Boys Kitale after the school was inaugurated as an FKF Center of Excellence.

Under the partnership, signed up until February 2026, FKF has committed to offering the school technical support.

FKF’s Technical Department will help in designing football programs for both the elite football team and other students in school, as well as training the school’s coaching staff.

FKF also committed to providing sports equipment, with the school receiving 20 footballs during the signing of the MoU on Wednesday.

The school, on its part, committed to offering admission on a full scholarship basis for a minimum of 20 students in the first year and five students in each subsequent year during the duration of the MoU, while ensuring that they follow the school curriculum cycle to completion.

The students are to be selected through the FKF Youth Development Program. FKF CEO Barry Otieno and St Anthony Boys Kitale Principal Victor Makanda Omondi sign an MoU as the school was inaugurated as an FKF Center of Excellence. Photo/FKF

“St Anthony is the national defending champions. They won the U16 championships in 2018 as well. Their consistency in churning out talent at this level is what has motivated us to enter into this partnership,” said FKF CEO Barry Otieno during the signing of the partnership.

“We have a long-term vision of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Youth development is therefore key in our agenda as we seek to actualize this dream. FKF, thus, remains open to exploring partnership opportunities geared towards giving opportunities to young talents to showcase their talents,” he added.

FKF has lined up training camps during school holidays at its Centers of Excellence in a bid to not only scout talent into the junior national teams but also market the Centers to prospective parents and students who seek to explore their talents while advancing their academic credentials.