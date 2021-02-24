Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

EURO 2020 boosted by Qatar Airways sponsorship

Published

DOHA, Qatar, Feb 24 – The EURO 2020 has been boosted by Qatar Airways who announced a partnership that will see them become the official Airline of the month-long tournament scheduled to be held from June 11- July 11, 2021. 

The 16th edition of the flagship UEFA Championship will see the 24-team tournament celebrated across 12 host cities including Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg.

Wembley Stadium will be set to host the final in London on July 11.

Qatar Airways will serve all the host cities either directly or through airline partners and additionally, it will feature prominently across all digital platforms and stadiums set to host the 51 matches during the summer tournament that was postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UEFA Director of Marketing, Guy-Laurent Epstein, said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways on board as an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2020. Like sport, travel unites us. Now more than ever, next summer represents the ideal opportunity for us to celebrate the excitement that the competition will bring.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is pleased to partner with UEFA to connect players, fans and officials across the globe through our world-class service.”

“The power of sport to unite people is unrivalled, and this partnership with UEFA EURO 2020 is an excellent opportunity for us to witness the very best in European football. Furthermore, this alliance illustrates our commitment to Europe, and accentuates our growing sporting partnership portfolio.”

“The sponsorship  strengthens Qatar Airways’ presence in the world of sport; with the likes of FIFA, CONMEBOL, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen and Al Sadd SC well placed in the carrier’s global football sponsorship portfolio, further representing its alignment with the national vision of Qatar.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved