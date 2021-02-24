EURO 2020 boosted by Qatar Airways sponsorship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DOHA, Qatar, Feb 24 – The EURO 2020 has been boosted by Qatar Airways who announced a partnership that will see them become the official Airline of the month-long tournament scheduled to be held from June 11- July 11, 2021.

The 16th edition of the flagship UEFA Championship will see the 24-team tournament celebrated across 12 host cities including Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg.

Wembley Stadium will be set to host the final in London on July 11.

Qatar Airways will serve all the host cities either directly or through airline partners and additionally, it will feature prominently across all digital platforms and stadiums set to host the 51 matches during the summer tournament that was postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UEFA Director of Marketing, Guy-Laurent Epstein, said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways on board as an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2020. Like sport, travel unites us. Now more than ever, next summer represents the ideal opportunity for us to celebrate the excitement that the competition will bring.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is pleased to partner with UEFA to connect players, fans and officials across the globe through our world-class service.”

“The power of sport to unite people is unrivalled, and this partnership with UEFA EURO 2020 is an excellent opportunity for us to witness the very best in European football. Furthermore, this alliance illustrates our commitment to Europe, and accentuates our growing sporting partnership portfolio.”

“The sponsorship strengthens Qatar Airways’ presence in the world of sport; with the likes of FIFA, CONMEBOL, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen and Al Sadd SC well placed in the carrier’s global football sponsorship portfolio, further representing its alignment with the national vision of Qatar.”

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations.