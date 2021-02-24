Connect with us

Photo/AFC LEOPARDS

Football

AFC Leopards see-off Ulinzi to go third in Premier League

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Peter Thiong’o scored late in the second half to hand AFC Leopards a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars in a mid-week BetKing Premier League match played at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Wednesday.

The victory propelled AFC Leopards up to third in the standings on 22 points and with two matches in hand while Ulinzi Stars remained seventh with 17 points.

In other results, Mathare United shared a 1-1 spoil with Wazito FC, Nairobi City Stars moved up to 10th on the log with 16 points after beating Western Stima 2-0, Lawrence Juma scored a brace as Sofapaka drew 2-2 with KCB FC while bottom side Zoo FC frustrated 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz to a 1-1 draw.

-More to follow

